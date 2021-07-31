



















Luwak is a new concept bar focused on healthy food and specialty coffee, opened in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria. The Kopi Luwak is a small animal that gives rise to one of the most expensive coffees in the world, in a rather original way! We have created a visual identity system following the lines of this little animal, in a nice but powerful way. For the logotype we wanted to create a dedicated typography, based on a compact and compressed rectangular grid construction to define the bold character of this lovely place to the extreme.



















