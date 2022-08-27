Rai Rebrand





Based on the square shape from the logo, we developed a contemporary visual identity that unites Italy’s largest network across its four primary channels, Rai 1, 2, 3 and 4, while also celebrating each one’s unique personality.



Taking cues from artists in the modernist tradition such as Max Bill, Josef Albers and especially, Italy’s own Bruno Munari, we put a charge into the Rai square, making it twirl, spin, dive and dart through an array of bumpers, lower thirds, end pages and other elements. Along the way, we created rules for the square’s motion depending on the channel it was appearing on.







