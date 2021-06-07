











FYRTEL GŁÓWNA IS A SPACE FOR CULTURE, ART, EDUCATION

AND INTEGRATION OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY OF

THE LOCAL SOCIETY IN THE GŁÓWNA DISTRICT IN POZNAŃ.



As part of this initiative, there are projects and activities: the Center

for Local Initiatives, the Social Cultural Center, the Neighborhood

Library and the Archives of the Główna District.



My task was to design the overall visual identity of the

institution, including: logo, website, icons set and key

visual for web and print materials.















