FYRTEL GŁÓWNA IS A SPACE FOR CULTURE, ART, EDUCATION
AND INTEGRATION OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY OF
THE LOCAL SOCIETY IN THE GŁÓWNA DISTRICT IN POZNAŃ.
As part of this initiative, there are projects and activities: the Center
for Local Initiatives, the Social Cultural Center, the Neighborhood
Library and the Archives of the Główna District.
My task was to design the overall visual identity of the
institution, including: logo, website, icons set and key
visual for web and print materials.
Credits:
Design & Art Direction
Jakub Haremza
Videos
Jakub Czyż
Web
singular.com.pl
Photographs
property of: Stowarzyszenie
Młodych Animatorów Kultury