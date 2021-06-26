Pentagram then developed a brand strategy and positioning that recognizes the act of voting is indicative of each New Yorker’s exigency. The design language needed to be intelligent, flexible and distinct, celebrating and framing the content. NYC Votes is the vehicle in shaping multitudes of voices that reflect and promote equity, inclusivity, accessibility, acceptability and accountability.





The graphic identity is designed to reflect the unique character and vibrancy of New York, featuring a bold wordmark with customized typography that uplifts voices with a voice of its own. The wordmark has distinctive inktraps that allow it to scale and the letters are united to evoke the connection of communities. Primary typography is set in the grotesk sans Whyte (designed by ABC Dinamo), which has a bold and friendly look, and Whyte Inktrap is used for display type.





The branding comes to life in a dynamic visual language of open speech bubbles that suggest a diversity of voices and support multiple languages. The symbols start from a letter “v” inspired by a checkmark and the bubbles can take on the shape of the different boroughs. The identity appears in a contemporary color palette that takes its cues from NYC. Posters, social media and other campaign elements incorporate photographs of real New Yorkers in neighborhoods across the city.





The system functions as a kit of parts that the other agencies can use to create various components. The design elements are brought to life in Blue State’s relaunch of voting.nyc, where they are used to help answer voters’ questions about how to participate in NYC elections and how to fill out their ballots in the Ranked Choice Voting primary election. The redesigned website also includes updates to improve overall accessibility and usability that were driven by research by the Center for Civic Design.





The new graphic identity has been combined with activating and approachable messaging in an advertising campaign centered around the tagline “Our future is on the ballot,” created by Once-Future Office and running across broadcast, digital and print media.