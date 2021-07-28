Google Drop Icon System
Edelman's Colombia Maker Studio was appointed to create the icon system for Google's June Drop. 8 icons were created for Pixel phone features and 6 icons for Nest features.
A grid and specific guidelines and assets were created in order to have unity and coherence within the entire project and also so that the work team was aligned. The process also involved tests of shape, color, space and consistency when it came to telling the usefulness of the icon.
Finally, the icons chosen were part of the videos and launch assets of the new features of the Pixel 5.
Credits:
Guillermo Valencia – Production Studio Head Of Design
Jeremy Bernstein – ECD
Dan Licht – Creative Director
Nathan Iverson – Design Director
Natalia Villegas – Production Studio Lead
Jonathan Grajales – Producer
Ximena Jiménez – Producer
Nubia Navarro – Graphic Designer
Nicolás Acosta – Graphic Designer
Geraldin Vergara – Graphic Designer
Catalina Ochoa – Graphic Designer
Andrés Rodríguez – Graphic Designer
John Muñoz – Lead Animator
Gino Lloreda – 2D Animator
Rodrigo Bernal – 2D Animator
Jeison Barba – 3D animator