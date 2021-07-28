Google Drop Icon System

Edelman's Colombia Maker Studio was appointed to create the icon system for Google's June Drop. 8 icons were created for Pixel phone features and 6 icons for Nest features.



A grid and specific guidelines and assets were created in order to have unity and coherence within the entire project and also so that the work team was aligned. The process also involved tests of shape, color, space and consistency when it came to telling the usefulness of the icon.