Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Keating Wheel Company
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Keating Wheel Company

Founded in 1890, Keating Wheel Company was a bicycle manufacturer and engineering powerhouse that thrived before shuttering operations in the early twentieth century. Revived in 2019, the latest incarnation of Keating Wheel Co. honors the original company’s values; quality manufacturing, adventurous spirit, and love of two-wheeled machines. To bring these values to life, we created a brand identity that pays tribute to Keating’s heritage and functions successfully within the contemporary landscape. Handcrafted grit—with a bit of industrial rigidity—for a fully-modern, authentically-inspired, soul-stoking refresh.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas, Caleb Kozlowski
Creative Direction: Brett Newman
Design: Olivia Ward
Photography: Nick Keating, Ansel Dickey
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Bicycles branding graphic design identity logo motion sports Website
Keating Wheel Company
49
261
6
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Hybrid Design San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Olivia Ward San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Brett Newman San Francisco, CA, USA

    Keating Wheel Company

    Founded in 1890, Keating Wheel Company was a bicycle manufacturer and engineering powerhouse that thrived before shuttering operations in the ear Read More
    49
    261
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields