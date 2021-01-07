Shopify Annual Summit

Shopify - 2021 Annual Summit
Earlier this year Shopify approached BUCK to create an illustration system for their 2021 Annual Summit. I was lucky enough, together with a team of amazingly talented people, to be part of the initial phase of visual development, which became the ground floor for the story-driven approach they ended up going with.
We started the project with Shopify's brand guidelines which are based on gradients, this is the main graphic device throughout the brand. Blur and grain effects are added to soften the visuals.
My first task was to find a way of translating these initial guidelines into different ways to represent moments of the Summit event. Here are my explorations for the Lunch Break visuals.
We also had to come up with visuals that could represent very abstract concepts from the script in a dreamy, metaphorical and poetic way. Here are some of my explorations.
As the visual style developed, I started to create more representational elements in order to expand the range of the style, like landscapes and cityscapes.
Made at BUCK
Thanks for watching!