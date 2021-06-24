Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Inter is one of Brazil’s dearest fintechs with millions of users. It’s kinda of a hype really. But they needed a fresher brand strategy, voice & expression. We came up with a full guideline for inter: personality, values, purpose, blablabla. Then, we came up with a cool new look and logo. We made it simple, so they can make life simpler.


Creative Directors: Pedro Mattos and Fernando Andreazi 
Designers: Pedro Mattos and Livia Nishibe
Copywriters: Fernando Andreazi and Felipe Valério
Typography: Daniel Sabino and Lucas Gini



