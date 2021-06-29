This is not just another book by TwoPoints.Net . It is Martin Lorenz’s once-in-a-lifetime book and now he needs your help to make it become real!





It is called Flexible Visual Systems and sums up 10 years of research at the University of Barcelona, 20 years of developing systems at TwoPoints.Net and 18 years of teaching systems at over 10 design universities throughout Europe on 320 pages.

Flexible Visual Systems is the design manual for contemporary visual identities. It teaches you a variety of approaches on how to design flexible systems, adjustable to any aesthetic or project in need of an identifiable visual language.





To learn how to design flexible systems is not just learning another craft, it is going to change the way you think and work entirely. It is an approach, how to design. If you would place system design into a curriculum it would be the foundation course, putting you in the right mindset. You can apply the systemic approach to any discipline you will later specialize in, from corporate design, communication design, user experience design to textile design.