Flexible Visual Systems is the design manual for contemporary visual identities. It teaches you a variety of approaches on how to design flexible systems, adjustable to any aesthetic or project.
This is not just another book by TwoPoints.Net. It is Martin Lorenz’s once-in-a-lifetime book and now he needs your help to make it become real!
It is called Flexible Visual Systems and sums up 10 years of research at the University of Barcelona, 20 years of developing systems at TwoPoints.Net and 18 years of teaching systems at over 10 design universities throughout Europe on 320 pages.
Flexible Visual Systems is the design manual for contemporary visual identities. It teaches you a variety of approaches on how to design flexible systems, adjustable to any aesthetic or project in need of an identifiable visual language.
To learn how to design flexible systems is not just learning another craft, it is going to change the way you think and work entirely. It is an approach, how to design. If you would place system design into a curriculum it would be the foundation course, putting you in the right mindset. You can apply the systemic approach to any discipline you will later specialize in, from corporate design, communication design, user experience design to textile design.
The book is divided into three parts. The first part is a richly illustrated theoretic introduction (82 pages) explaining the past, present and future of flexible systems. It describes how they were used in the past, how they are used today and why they should not just organize formal solutions, but the way how we work.
The second part is a hands-on, almost purely visual, description of how to design flexible systems on form, starting with a circle, triangle, square, pentagon and hexagon. Lots of instruction manuals and examples on how to use them on 148 pages!
The third part explains how transformation processes can become flexible systems for visual identities. Especially creative coders, motion designers and people who love to experiment will have a lot of fun with this chapter.
The mockups above don’t come close to the beautiful production we have in mind. We will print the 320 pages with three bright Pantone colors, impossible to imitate with CMYK or RGB, on a high bulk paper. Printing and binding will be done by our favorite printer, Agpograf in Barcelona. The distribution will be handled with the utmost care and love by the German publisher Slanted.
More images of the book here.
Book Specifications
Printing: 3 Pantone Spot Colors
Cover paper: Softcover, Invercote G, 300 g/sm, Matt Varnishing
Inside paper: Coral Natural M.1.2, 120 g/sm
Volume: 320 pages
Format: 210 × 250 mm
Language: English
Delivery: Wrapped in shrinkfoil, packed in box envelopes, shipped with tracking nr.
Content and Design: Dr. Martin Lorenz, Hamburg, Germany
Publisher and Distributor: Slanted Publishers, Karlsruhe, Germany
Printing and Binding: Agpograf, Barcelona, Spain
To support us in realizing this project, you can preorder your copy of the book here or choose one of the following packages: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/martinlorenz/flexible-visual-systems
THANK YOU!