SearchSystem™
Gustav Nordebrink
Behance.net
SearchSystem™ is, in our opinion, one of the most influential resources in the graphic design field. With millions of viewers and a collection of almost ten thousand references, SearchSystem™ has become a tool for creatives worldwide.

As part of the fifth anniversary, Nordebrink Studio was invited to oversee the overall experience of the service and design a bespoke theme version of the blog.

To emphasize their systematic approach and enhance the content, the result became a structured solution that aims to remove all distractions. Furthermore, as part of the redesign, Neubau Berlin developed the custom font (SearchSystem Pro Mono), which became a core of the systemized language and strengthened the SearchSystem™ brand to become much more than a blog.
Digital design, responsive
Overview
Digital design, mobile
Digital design, responsive
Digital design, responsive
Digital design, responsive
Theme design
