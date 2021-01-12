Known Unknown- Leomojis





Knonw Unknown reinvent the traditional creative agency and invites designers from anywhere across the globe to join together as one network. Experience mentoring and coaching, host collaborations, share insights, attend talks and experience professional growth through a new model that promotes camaraderie, upholds the craft and defines the true value of design. LEOMOJI is the name given to this style of illustration. “Leo + Emojis = Leomojis”. They resemble traditional emojis, but bring a conceptual, symbolic and creative mix. They reflect the dynamics of the designer universe, with a semi-realistic style, bold colors and fun.





My role: 3D ilustration, Design





