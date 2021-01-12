Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Known Unknown- Leomojis
Leo Natsume
Knonw Unknown reinvent the traditional creative agency and invites designers from anywhere across the globe to join together as one network. Experience mentoring and coaching, host collaborations, share insights, attend talks and experience professional growth through a new model that promotes camaraderie, upholds the craft and defines the true value of design. LEOMOJI is the name given to this style of illustration. “Leo + Emojis = Leomojis”. They resemble traditional emojis, but bring a conceptual, symbolic and creative mix. They reflect the dynamics of the designer universe, with a semi-realistic style, bold colors and fun.

My role: 3D ilustration, Design 

Paul McAnelly
Managing Director from London

Abdoulaye Barry
Motion Designer from Paris

Xaviera Altena
Illustrator from Rotterdam

Lance Wyman
Graphic Design from New York

Mark Bloom
Type Designer from London

Anna Palma
Photographer and Director from New York

Xiaoyan Fan
Design Manager from Atlanta

Vratislav Pecka
Designer and Artist from Amsterdam

Satriyo Atmojo
Logo Designer from Surabaya

James Sommerville
Designer Manager from Atlanta. Founder of KnownUnknown

Jasmina Zornic
Art Director and Designer from Belgrade

Leo Natsume 
Creative Designer from Porto Alegre

Leomojis Sculptures
Each face was designed individually and brings the traits and expressions of each person.

Thank you!

