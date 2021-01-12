Known Unknown- Leomojis

Knonw Unknown reinvent the traditional creative agency and invites designers from anywhere across the globe to join together as one network. Experience mentoring and coaching, host collaborations, share insights, attend talks and experience professional growth through a new model that promotes camaraderie, upholds the craft and defines the true value of design. LEOMOJI is the name given to this style of illustration. “Leo + Emojis = Leomojis”. They resemble traditional emojis, but bring a conceptual, symbolic and creative mix. They reflect the dynamics of the designer universe, with a semi-realistic style, bold colors and fun.
My role: 3D ilustration, Design
Client: knownunknown.co
For more, Follow me:
Paul McAnelly
Managing Director from London
Abdoulaye Barry
Motion Designer from Paris
Xaviera Altena
Illustrator from Rotterdam
Lance Wyman
Graphic Design from New York
Mark Bloom
Type Designer from London
Anna Palma
Photographer and Director from New York
Xiaoyan Fan
Design Manager from Atlanta
Vratislav Pecka
Designer and Artist from Amsterdam
Satriyo Atmojo
Logo Designer from Surabaya
James Sommerville
Designer Manager from Atlanta. Founder of KnownUnknown
Jasmina Zornic
Art Director and Designer from Belgrade
Leo Natsume
Creative Designer from Porto Alegre
Leomojis Sculptures
Each face was designed individually and brings the traits and expressions of each person.