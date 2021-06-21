Log In
Uncharted
Boris Pelcer
6/21/2021
Ego Death. Acrylic on Wood. 16 x 20 in.
Pasithea. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Labyrinth. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Uncharted
Published:
June 20th 2021
Boris Pelcer
Boris Pelcer
Portland, OR, USA
Uncharted
Personal acrylic paintings exploring the uncharted facets of my mind.
Tools
Acrylic Paint
Wood Panel
Creative Fields
Illustration
Fine Arts
Painting
acrylic painting
boris pelcer
ego death
psychedelic
uncharted
Visions
