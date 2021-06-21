Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Uncharted
Boris Pelcer
Behance.net
acrylic painting boris pelcer ego death psychedelic uncharted Visions
acrylic painting boris pelcer ego death psychedelic uncharted Visions
Ego Death. Acrylic on Wood. 16 x 20 in.
acrylic painting boris pelcer ego death psychedelic uncharted Visions
Pasithea. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.​​​​​​​
acrylic painting boris pelcer ego death psychedelic uncharted Visions
Labyrinth. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Uncharted
72
214
3
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Boris Pelcer Portland, OR, USA

    Uncharted

    Personal acrylic paintings exploring the uncharted facets of my mind.
    72
    214
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives