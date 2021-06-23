Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Vacation - Full Packaging Family
Wedge Studio
2021
Vacation Inc. 
Packaging Design System

Full Product Family designed for Vacation Inc., by Poolside.fm (Marty Bell), and its Co-Founders Lach Hall and Dakota Green.

The brand's aesthetic signature is 1986-inspired - an era of packaging design with information filled systems where more is more. Our team defined the packaging design system across the full family of products, with a precise colour palette that instantly conjures that moment in time.

All images are owned and produced by Vacation Inc.
Photography by Emma Louise Swanson.

Vacation has been featured in Vanity Fair, FastCompany, ThingTesting, The Dieline, Newsweek, and others. Congratulations to the Founders.
