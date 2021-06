Vacation - Full Packaging Family

2021Vacation Inc.Packaging Design SystemFull Product Family designed for Vacation Inc. , by Poolside.fm (Marty Bell), and its Co-Founders Lach Hall and Dakota Green.The brand's aesthetic signature is 1986-inspired - an era of packaging design with information filled systems where more is more. Our team defined the packaging design system across the full family of products, with a precise colour palette that instantly conjures that moment in time.All images are owned and produced by Vacation Inc.Photography by Emma Louise Swanson.Vacation has been featured in Vanity Fair The Dieline , Newsweek, and others. Congratulations to the Founders.