“Lotus Land”
Satoshi Ogihara, who runs a concert managing office for classical music, asked me to create a drawing for a piano peace that represent Lotus flower. Satoshi often do producer works including live concerts, video recording and CD recording. It is called OCCA/One-Coin concert for ALL. https://sites.google.com/arsocca.com/welcome/occa-home
The “Lotus” drawing is created for “Lotus Land”, a piano solo work composed by Cyril Scott, performed by Dr. Izumiko Aoyagi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcHTfhL1LOY