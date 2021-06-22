Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
“Lotus Land”
Lina Kusaite
Behance.net
“Lotus Land”

Satoshi Ogihara, who runs a concert managing office for classical music, asked me to create a drawing for a piano peace that represent Lotus flower. Satoshi often do producer works including live concerts, video recording and CD recording. It is called OCCA/One-Coin concert for ALL. https://sites.google.com/arsocca.com/welcome/occa-home
The “Lotus” drawing is created for “Lotus Land”, a piano solo work composed by Cyril Scott, performed by Dr. Izumiko Aoyagi.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcHTfhL1LOY

botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
botany cd Drawing Flowers ILLUSTRATION japan Lotus music
“Lotus Land”
154
626
15
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Lina Kusaite Brussels, Belgium

    “Lotus Land”

    154
    626
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields