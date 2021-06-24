This series celebrates the notorious trends living in 3D art past few years, which over time became almost its own art discipline, mass psychosis, and high addiction for many artists. We love them or hate them, but they are everywhere and here to stay as icons, totems, and history. I chose to visualize it through traditional embroidery craftsmanship to induce almost the folklore meaning it gained in the 3D world. The cross-stitch technique resembles pixels, which in my opinion is an excellent common language of old-time physical and modern digital craft.