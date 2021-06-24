Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CLASSICS
Miki Nemcek
3D astronaut CGI cinema4d classics Embroidery obsedant Render


This series celebrates the notorious trends living in 3D art past few years, which over time became almost its own art discipline, mass psychosis, and high addiction for many artists. We love them or hate them, but they are everywhere and here to stay as icons, totems, and history. I chose to visualize it through traditional embroidery craftsmanship to induce almost the folklore meaning it gained in the 3D world. The cross-stitch technique resembles pixels, which in my opinion is an excellent common language of old-time physical and modern digital craft.


The first piece is no other than Astronauts. This is probably the most over-boiled 3D theme of all time which slowly transferred its art value into an icon or meme status. An astronaut was the coolest hero on the internet in his golden age of Raoul Marks Semi-permanent opener, who set the trend for many others happily cruising through varieties of colorful lands. However, in 2021 it's hard to still take them relevant and original, but they proudly find their place in the memorial of the Classics series.

Skulls & Roses, hardcore dark classics since ages ago. We all know the master Billelis, the digital artist who we can call the father of this genre in 3D. His artworks are a pure please to look at and became a holy grail for all 3D dark art. Of course, there is a mass desire to imitate this level of perfection, but not always successful. Skull & Bones is a delicate art theme, which can be dangerous if not handled with the required skills.

Shiny People are a great phenomenon in 3D art. They became so popular that some artists decided to focus solely on them and the world around them. To me, the most famous originator of this theme is Alexy Préfontaine a.k.a. Aeforia. His shiny people renders are of superb quality always accompanied by genial compositions, cool outfits, spectacular colors, and strong feelings. Since it is fairly easy to create a basic shiny texture-less person, there are also many low-effort, even grotesque, attempts to mimic this art.

Dancing Flamingos, the huge and happy vibe created by one and only Gavin Shapiro. This is not a typical classic theme rotated by everyone, but one artist's solo big enough to make it in this "museum". Gavin's flamingos exist in thoughtfully looped and perfectly animated scenes accompanied by positive music. They always dance the same crazy disco dance, and this hint of monotony is an important ingredient for successful virals and popular trends.

Published:

