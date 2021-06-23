The Client





Happy People is a brand that seeks to bring Mexicans to the best version of themselves looking and feeling better through products that introduce them to a new lifestyle. The brand which currently has two lines: Foods and Skin, is based on three fundamental pillars: Well-being, Innovation and Justice.







The Objective



Create a friendly, positive and aspirational brand standing out from the competition. The brand must generate confidence in consumers by inviting them to try a new product with an affinity to their interests.





The Solution