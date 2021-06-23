Happy People
The Client
Happy People is a brand that seeks to bring Mexicans to the best version of themselves looking and feeling better through products that introduce them to a new lifestyle. The brand which currently has two lines: Foods and Skin, is based on three fundamental pillars: Well-being, Innovation and Justice.
The Objective
Create a friendly, positive and aspirational brand standing out from the competition. The brand must generate confidence in consumers by inviting them to try a new product with an affinity to their interests.
The Solution
For the logo we integrate a smile, a human trait that makes the brand more friendly, playing as the protagonist in all packaging. Taking into account the value of transparency in the brand, the information arrangements in the packaging were executed as technical sheets. These arrangements bring order and structure to all views and make the brand one that can be easily adapted to any presentation. The color palette contains pastel shades that harmonize and unify brand applications.
El Cliente
Happy People es una marca que busca acercar a los mexicanos a la mejor versión de sí mismos para verse y sentirse mejor a través de productos que buscan introducir un nuevo estilo de vida. La marca que actualmente cuenta con dos líneas: Foods y Skin, se basa en tres pilares fundamentales: Bienestar, Innovación y Justicia.
El Objetivo
Crear una marca amigable, positiva y aspiracional destacando de entre la competencia. La marca debe generar confianza en los consumidores invitándoles a probar un producto nuevo con afinidad en sus intereses.
La Solución
Para el logotipo integramos una sonrisa, un rasgo humano que hace de la marca una más amigable, jugando como protagonista en todos los empaques. Teniendo en cuenta el valor de transparencia en la marca, los acomodos de información en los empaques se ejecutaron como fichas técnicas. Estos acomodos brindan orden y estructura a todas las vistas y hacen de la marca una que se puede adaptar fácilmente a cualquier presentación. La paleta de color contiene tonos pastel que armonizan y unifican las aplicaciones de marca.