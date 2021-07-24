MAKHNO PRODUCT • ART OF HOME
СOLLECTION № ART OF HOME
Type: product design
Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
Year: 2021
Collection №Art of home is the collection of designer home items by Makhno Product, created in 2021. All the objects are handmade in Serhii Makhno's ceramic workshop. The main materials are ceramics and copper. The main inspirations are Tryppillian culture, Ukrainian nature, and near and dear home.
—
Колекція №Art of home — це колекція дизайнерських речей для дому від Makhno Product, створена у 2021 році. Всі предмети колекції виготовлені вручну у власній керамічній майстерні Сергія Махна. Основні матеріали: кераміка та мідь. Основні натхненники колекції: Трипільська культура, природа України та рідний дім.
"Unbeknownst to us, we have been working on this collection for several years. We have been sculpting, burning, glazing, sculpting again. At some point, it became clear what we were doing and why. All the things born in our workshop are things that make the house near and dear. That is why this collection has emerged. There are lamps, vases, three-meter tall sculptures, and tiny Didos. It seems like these things are too different from each other to be together. However, this collection is like home — it is a shelter for those who are different and yet they are one family,” says Serhii Makhno, the founder and inspirational figure of Makhno studio.
—
«Самі того не знаючи, ми працювали над цією колекцією декілька років. Ліпили, випікали, глазурували, ліпили знову. В якийсь момент прийшло розуміння, що ми робимо та для чого. Все, що народжується у нашій майстерні — це речі, які роблять дім рідним. Так і з’явилася ця колекція. Тут є світильники, вази, триметрові скульптури та крихітні Дідо. Здається, ніби ці речі надто різні, щоб бути разом. Проте ця колекція, як і сам дім, є притулком для всіх різних, але рідних», — говорить Сергій Махно, засновник та головний натхненник студії Махно.
Come on in, dear.
Make yourself at home.
Leave your shoes at the door to better hear the floor crackling under your feet. Here you can wash your hands, and here are the towels. The roast will be ready in a few minutes, and the apple pie is browning in the oven. Let's have some bread kvas and see the house — that’s the reason we're here.
—
Заходьте, дорогі.
Будьте як вдома.
Залишайте черевики біля дверей, щоб краще чути, як підлога крекче під ногами. Руки можна тут помити, ось рушники. Печеня буде готова за декілька хвилин, а пиріг з яблуками ще рум’яниться в печі. Давайте по кухлю хлібного квасу й підемо дивитися дім — не просто ж так ми тут зібралися.
Yes, we made all the things in the house ourselves: lamps, vases, and decorative sculptures. The house loves them — accepts them as significant ones, becomes cozy and bright right away. You feel it too, don't you? It seems like all these things make our home our home. Here they are, let us introduce them to you.
—
Так, всі речі в домі ми зробили власноруч: і лампи, і вази, і декоративні скульптури. Дім їх любить — приймає як рідних, відразу стає затишним і світлим. Ви ж теж відчуваєте це, правда? Інколи нам здається, що всі ці речі й роблять наш дім нашим домом. Без них було б не так. А ось і вони, знайомтеся.
Vulyk | Hive lamp
Can you hear it? Soon bees will be buzzing here, and the air will be viscous like honey. It's all because of our ceramic Vulyk lamps. Their shape is fragile due to their soft curves and tiny ears. The Vulyk's light pours evenly but due to the adaptive suspensions, it can be directed anywhere you want — to the desk in the office, to the sink in the bathroom, or to the terrace.
—
Чуєте? Скоро тут будуть гудіти бджоли, а повітря стане тягучим, як мед. То все керамічні лампи Вулики. Їхня форма особливо тендітна завдяки м’яким вигинам та крихітним вушкам. Світло Вуликів ллється рівно, та завдяки адаптивним підвіскам його можна направити куди завгодно — хоч на робочий стіл у кабінеті, хоч на рукомийник у ванній кімнаті, хоч на терасу.
Dido Vit-Vit
Here, Dido Vit-Vit is very young, he's an adult now — three meters in height. He collects birds that fly by to sing his favorite Ukrainian song with:
Oh, in the cherry orchard
There the nightingale chirped:
Vit-viit, thou-thou,
Ah-ah, oh-oh.
—
Дідо Віть-Віть тут ще зовсім малий, зараз він уже дорослий — три метри з головою. Він збирає руками-гілками та волоссям-колоссям всіх пташок, що пролітають повз, аби заспівати з ними свою улюблену українську пісню:
Ой у вишневому садочку
Там соловейко щебетав:
Віть-віть, тьох-тьох,
Ай-ай, ох-ох.
Makivka | Poppyhead lamp
Makivka lamp was inspired by a poppyhead holding seeds.
Ukrainians believe in the supernatural properties of the poppy and have always kept it at home as a reliable means of combating evil spirits. The poppy symbolises the infinity of the stellar world, dream, fertility, and maiden beauty. It is mentioned in legends, riddles, rituals, and songs. We decided to keep the folklore path by creating the Makivka lamp in ceramics and copper. And each one is a bundle of joy.
—
Керамічна лампа Маківка була натхненна маковою коробкою, що тримає насіння.
В народі вірили в надприродні властивості маку й завжди тримали його вдома як надійний засіб у боротьбі зі злими духами. Мак — то символ безмежності зоряного світу, сну, плодючості та дівочої вроди. Про нього згадують у легендах, загадках, обрядах і піснях. Ми ж вирішили продовжити фольклорну лінію, створивши лампу Маківку в кераміці та міді. Кожна — оберемок див.
Brunka | Bud lamp
At the top of the stem, there's a ceramic Brunka lamp. In nature, a bud means the beginning — it is patiently waiting for the right time to burst with bloom. Our Brunka lamp can burst with light anytime. The glow of this lamp pierces the ceramic surface to scatter light streams around and announce the beginning of the spring.
—
На верхівці стебла колихається керамічна лампа Брунька. У природі брунька несе в собі зародки суцвіть — вони терпляче чекають свого часу, щоб вибухнути цвітінням. Наша ж Брунька вибухає світлом. Сяйво цієї лампи пронизує керамічну поверхню, щоб розсіяти світлові потоки й оголосити початок весни.
Pranyk | Washing paddle lamp
—
Ceramic lamp Pranyk is a memory of old Ukrainian laundering culture. In everyday household use, pranyk was a wooden roll with a ribbed surface for hammering the wet clothes and linens against the washboard to push the dirt away.
Except for having the same ribbed surface, our Pranyk lamp also shines. Shines and keeps the memories of old times. Shines and wonders what’s going to happen in the future.
Керамічна лампа Праник — це спогад про українську культуру прання. У традиційному побуті українців праник — це дерев’яний валок з ребристою поверхнею для вибивання білизни. Прали в старовину часто на берегах річок — просочену мильним розчином білизну клали на тверду поверхню, а потім вибивали й викочували праником.
Наша лампа Праник — така ж ребриста, проте ще й світить. Світить і згадує, як було раніше. Світить і вгадує, як буде далі.
Kvitka | Flower lamp
In the workshop, we grow ceramic and copper flowers and then plant them on the ceiling of your homes. The Kvitka lamp impresses with its volume and the amount of warm yellow light that pours out of it like pollen. Each lamp has its bundle of shades and textures that can never be repeated — two lamps may turn out similar, but never identical.
—
У майстерні ми вирощуємо керамічні та мідні квіти, щоб потім саджати їх на стелю вашої домівки. Лампа Квітка вражає своїми об’ємами та кількістю теплого жовтого світла, що сиплеться з неї, ніби пилок. Кожна така лампа має свій оберемок відтінків і текстур, які ніколи не повторюються. Якщо захочете дві однакові — вийдуть схожі, але не ідентичні.
Dido Chub | Dido Forelock
There is Dido Chub in blue, and there is Dido Chub in black. Both are loyal home guards. There is a legend that they grew up in the days of the Cossacks and dreamed of growing a really long oseledets (Ukrainian cossack style of haircut featuring a long lock of hair on the otherwise completely shaved head), but only a short curly forelock appeared. Despite this, Dido managed to come in handy — they helped to manage the houses, take care of the babies and teach them kindness and love. So they became talismans of homes that keep taking care of family comfort.
—
Є Дідо Чуб у синьому, є Дідо Чуб у чорному. Обидва — віддані вартові домівок. Ходить легенда, що виросли вони за часів козаччини та мріяли відростити собі справжнього довгого оселедця на голові, проте виріс лише короткий кучерявий чуб. Попри це Дідо стали в пригоді — вони допомагали господарювати в оселях, піклуватися про малечу та вчити їх добру й любові. Так вони стали оберегами домівок, які дотепер дбають про родинний затишок.
Natsume stump chair
Universal ceramic armchair-table, bench-chair, cabinet-tabouret. We call it affectionately — Natsume stump. "Stump" is because it looks like that wooden log on which we rest in the forest near the house. And "Natsume" is because it resembles a traditional accessory in the Japanese tea ceremony — a box for storing matcha. We respect Japanese culture and believe that our souls are related — we are just as dependent on the home details, little daily rituals, and traditions that are sewn into our DNA.
—
Універсальне керамічне крісло-столик, лавка-стільчик, тумба-табурет. Ми називаємо його ніжно — Пеньок Нацуме. «Пеньок», бо схожий на той дерев’яний зруб, на якому ми спочиваємо в лісі біля дому. «Нацуме», бо нагадує традиційний аксесуар в японській чайній церемонії — коробку-чайницю, де зберігають матча. Ми шануємо японську культуру та вважаємо, що наші душі споріднені — такі ж залежні від деталей рідного дому, маленьких щоденних ритуалів і традицій, що зашиті в нашій ДНК.
Shypit vase
—
Shypit ceramic vase is named after the Carpathian waterfall that overflows the northern slopes of the Borzhava Mountain. The shape of the vase repeats the rocky curves of the waterfall carved by the rapid waters of the Carpathians. The soft plastic irregularities of the Shypit vase are a reminder that beauty is not equal to perfection, because beauty is eternal and perfection is temporary. And home needs things that never stop.
Керамічна ваза Шипіт названа на честь карпатського водоспаду, що розливається північними схилами Полонини Боржави. Форма вази повторює скелясті вигини водоспаду, виточені стрімкими водами Карпат. Пластичні, м’які нерівномірності вази Шипіт — це нагадування про те, що краса не дорівнює досконалості, бо краса — вічна, а досконалість — тимчасова. Дім же потребує речей, які не перестають.
Duma | Thought sculpture
Duma sculpture remains calm despite everything. Its meditative state is reflected on its face — big closed eyes, relaxed eyebrows, even invisible breathing of the whole ceramic body. The sculpture reaches three meters in height, showing how the mind takes possession of the body, lifts it, and raises it above all earthly things.
—
Керамічна скульптура Дума зберігає спокій попри все. Її медитативний стан відбитий на обличчі — великі заплющені очі, розслаблені брови, рівне незриме дихання всього керамічного тіла. Скульптура сягає трьох метрів заввишки, показуючи, як думка заволодіває тілом, підносить його догори та здіймає над усім земним.
And no matter what happens, the thought of home will warm and soothe you. Despite the fire and water. Despite all.
—
І що б не сталося, думка про дім буде гріти та заспокоювати. Попри вогонь і воду. Попри все.
BACKSTAGE
Author: Serhii Makhno
Photos: Maria Pravosud
Producer: Tetiana Vakula, Mariia Fedko, Yana Riabtsun
Art direction: Serhii Makhno, Lesya Ley, Tetiana Vakula, Mariia Fedko, Sandra Strumkas
Text: Lina Kulyk
Visual design: Sandra Strumkas