СOLLECTION № ART OF HOME

"Unbeknownst to us, we have been working on this collection for several years. We have been sculpting, burning, glazing, sculpting again. At some point, it became clear what we were doing and why. All the things born in our workshop are things that make the house near and dear. That is why this collection has emerged. There are lamps, vases, three-meter tall sculptures, and tiny Didos. It seems like these things are too different from each other to be together. However, this collection is like home — it is a shelter for those who are different and yet they are one family,” says Serhii Makhno, the founder and inspirational figure of Makhno studio.