Marcus Gwiasda | Branding
VISEE Design
art branding graphic design Nantes stuttgart Corporate Identity Photography print Stationery architecture


M A R C U S   G W I A S D A

Form Follows Perception


Visuelle Atempausen durchdringen urbane Abstraktion. Viefalt ist Programm, wenn Marcus Gwiasda zeitgenössisch mobigrafiert und mit spielerischer Präzision die Linie führt. Experimentelle Perspektiven im öffentlichen Raum — stoisch, überraschend, bewegend. Klassisch und digital. Scheinbar Gewöhnliches erscheint im spannenden Moment. Das Alltägliche wird verwandelt mittels Fotografie, Skulptur, lyrischer Street Art. Das Erscheinungsbild des Künstlers zeigt sich selbstbewusst klar und erlaubt gleichzeitig Raum für die Mannigfaltigkeit Marcus Gwiasdas — gewiss kritisch als auch eine Hommage an Architektur, Alltägliches und Gesellschaft. Nicht zuletzt: pour l’amour de l’art.

Variety is characteristic for the artist Marcus Gwiasda. Contemporary photography illustrated with playful precision in linework while using smartphone as universal tool. Experimental perspectives shown in public space — stoic calm related to unexpected motifs in moving moments. Classic and digital. A transformation of common things in photographic, sculptural or lyrical street art. The appearence of the artist is selfaware, clear and allows space for a diversity work. A critical view as well as an hommage to architecture, common life and society. Last but not least: pour l’amour de l’art.






    Creative Fields