Brest Bretagne Handball - Brand design

Brest Bretagne Handball (commonly abbreviated to BBH ) is a women's handball club playing in the 1st League. The " Rebels " (the name of the team) have an impressive track record: three French cups, two French championships and recently a European Champions League final.





The 21-22 season will mark the 10th year of the club's existence, an opportunity for the club to completely rethink its brand identity. The old logo represented a ball and a player in a figurative way. Its lack of legibility was becoming a problem. From the existing logo, we only kept the emblematic colours of the club: black and pink.





We quickly opted to capitalise on the BBH acronym. Indeed, this acronym has become widely accepted by the supporters. It was therefore necessary to associate a sign that could proudly carry the values and ambitions of the club: Passion, Sharing and Performance!