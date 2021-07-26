Legende Automobiles TURBO3

This project was imagined and designed by Alan Derosier from 2018 to early 2021, after moving from Shanghai to California he was looking for a car project to drive in L.A.

A Porsche project would have been an obvious answer so he was looking for something more original and decided to go for a car which made him dream as a kid and was way more unusual to meet on the west coast streets, the Legendary R5 Turbo. After discussing about it with his friend Charly Bompas, an idea was born: "Forget about budget and let's try to imagine the best answer for a restomod R5 Turbo" which would then be called the Turbo3.









Alan put great effort in defining all the details of the car and asked his friends Martin Peng (Maya modeler of the Porsche 908/04) and Steffen Hess to support him tediously on modeling it using both Maya and Blender.

Marcos Beltrao (Alias modeler of the 908/04) also supported on the wheels and some details on the interior.









Steffen Hess used his experience in Visualization to create an immersive full CGI 3D Environment. Setting the scene effectively using an interplay between light, space and architecture was the main goal. By recreating every material of the car and the environment from scratch and true to its real-life counterpart, the images finally come to life.









Sandra Hartmann imagined the Color & Trim of the Turbo 3 and worked in close collaboration with Steffen Hess to express her ideas.











