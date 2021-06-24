La Semaine du Japon 2021

(EN) For the fourth year in a row, we realized the identity of the growing Japanese street food festival, Yataï. In this second pandemic edition of the festival, the goal was to allow visitors to "feel Japan" without leaving Montreal; the event therefore took the form of a full week dedicated to Japanese culture. To highlight and promote the event, we opted for a minimalist and colorful approach inspired by the gathering Sakura flowers, symbolizing the end of winter and the beginning of spring.





(FR) Pour la quatrième année d’affilée, nous avons réalisé l’identité du grandissant festival de « bouffe de rue japonaise », Yataï. En cette deuxième édition pandémique du festival, l’objectif était de permettre aux visiteurs de « ressentir le japon » sans quitter Montréal ; l’événement a donc pris la forme d’une semaine complète dévouée à la culture nippone. Pour souligner et promouvoir le tout, nous avons opté pour une approche minimaliste et colorée, inspirée par les rassembleuses fleurs de Sakura, symbolisant la fin de l’hiver et le début du printemps.