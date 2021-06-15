

Multifaceted design-mind and Pentagram partner, Eddie Opara sheds light on color and helps unlock the power of the rainbow.



Creativity, Explained is an animated series from Adobe that explores the fundamental principles of art and design. Part education, part inspiration, each segment is voiced by a luminary in the field and provides highly relevant advice for hobbyists and working creatives alike.



Our challenge was to create a consistent storytelling approach and wrap it in an aesthetic unique to each topic while feeling like part of a cohesive series. In this second segment "On Color," we explored the emotional side of color along with its theory and application in design.

Creativity Explained - On Color with Eddie Opara