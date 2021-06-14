Beatport





Beatport is the global home of electronic music for DJs, producers, and their fans. With a catalogue comprising more than 9 million tracks, 36 million annual customers and over 80,000 record labels on their roster, the company is a household name for anyone who knows anything about electronic music.





Kurppa Hosk and Beatport initiated the collaboration at the end of 2019 to create an updated visual identity and a new iOS app, which marks the start of a new exciting chapter in Beatport’s legacy. This is the first update to the brand’s visual identity since 2012, developed to reflect Beatport’s position as an innovation leader in its category.



