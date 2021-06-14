Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Beatport
Kurppa Hosk
Behance.net
Beatport

Beatport is the global home of electronic music for DJs, producers, and their fans. With a catalogue comprising more than 9 million tracks, 36 million annual customers and over 80,000 record labels on their roster, the company is a household name for anyone who knows anything about electronic music.

Kurppa Hosk and Beatport initiated the collaboration at the end of 2019 to create an updated visual identity and a new iOS app, which marks the start of a new exciting chapter in Beatport’s legacy. This is the first update to the brand’s visual identity since 2012, developed to reflect Beatport’s position as an innovation leader in its category.

branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
branding digital design graphic design Logotype music symbol typography visual identity
Beatport
138
501
14
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kurppa Hosk Stockholm, Sweden

    Beatport

    138
    501
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives