Coffilia - Roasted





Coffilia

Assignment

Coffilia is a roasted product line from Minh Tien Coffee. The aim is to bring up the original coffee flavor and honor the enthusiasm of people who are growing coffee in the Northwest mountains of Vietnam.





Approach

The design concept reflects the culture of ethnic groups in farming areas to express the hidden values inside every coffee bean and cup which are enjoyed in daily life from around the world.

The graphic is created by the elements of brocade motifs on the indigenous people’s costumes, processed into an applied pattern for the coffee bag. The outer wrapping layer recalls the feeling of the misty mountains from the Northwest by the use of tracing paper.





Results

The design solution helps connect the coffee drinking experience with stories of local culture by reminding the origin of the coffee beans and also spreading the value of cultural heritage for consumers.



