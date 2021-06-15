A deep affection for every passing moment.

I probably fall in love with little moments 100 times a day. They may make me smile, stop and consider, take a second look or swoon in the moody light and more often than not, inspire me to capture them. Here are a few of the many, many moments that I have crossed paths with and recently captured. I hope they also bring you a smile.
Warsaw, Spring
Nikon D750 and Sigma ART 35mm 1.4f
I often write about some of my projects here: Erik Witsoe Blog
You can find more of this project and others on my personal site: ErikWitsoe.Com
or Instagram
Thank you for watching!