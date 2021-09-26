Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Bureau Buitendienst
Multiple Owners
Bureau Buitendienst

Bureau Buitendienst is a placemaking agency. They help governments, urban planners and project developers to think about and act upon the livable environment of the future. That future is not a fixed given but can be shaped in multiple conceivable ways.

The identity of Bureau Buitendienst visualizes this idea. Straightforward typography highlights the rational side of their approach, colorful shapes the creative side. It results in a dynamic logo-system that can take various forms, yet stays distinct and recognizable. 

Fonts used
PolySans by Gradient Type Foundry
    Tobias van der Valk Groningen, Netherlands
    G2K Creative Agency Groningen, Netherlands

