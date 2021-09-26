Bureau Buitendienst





Bureau Buitendienst is a placemaking agency. They help governments, urban planners and project developers to think about and act upon the livable environment of the future. That future is not a fixed given but can be shaped in multiple conceivable ways.





The identity of Bureau Buitendienst visualizes this idea. Straightforward typography highlights the rational side of their approach, colorful shapes the creative side. It results in a dynamic logo-system that can take various forms, yet stays distinct and recognizable.





Fonts used