Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Natu Branding
Luminous Design
Behance.net
Branding___ 2021
Natu ©

Enduring forces of nature

When we were tasked to design the identity of the Goulandris Natural History Museum’s restaurant, our goal was to amalgamate the two worlds that harmoniously come together through their connection with organic matter: the museum itself and the restaurant, as a natural continuation of the exhibition space.

The name Natú / GNHM that we developed, stands for nature; the source of all life. We are surrounded by nature and we yearn for its presence. It’s a symbol of inner peace, a place where we can reflect on what’s important and what’s not.

The logo echoes this symbiotic relationship, as its dual meaning can be interpreted either as an organic form or as a candlestick, thus capturing the essence of the museum and the restaurant.


Athens _______ Greece
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
branding branding illustration brochure graphic design ILLUSTRATION Logo Design Museum Restaurant naming Product Catalogue restaurant design
Natu Branding
241
1k
19
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Luminous Design Athens, Greece

    Natu Branding

    241
    1k
    19
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields