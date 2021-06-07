Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Ready - Brand Characters
Leo Natsume
The calendar you need to meet. 

Ready is the first calendar that solves the meeting problem. It stops them from crowding your day and makes the ones you have worth their weight. Ready have powerful new tools to make every meetingworth having. For the Digital Product Design, I create a series of illustration and characters - The Makeshifters. You can check the website here: https://ready.so 

My role: 3D ilustration, Design 
Co-Founder & Designer: Kyle Thacker 
Client: Ready 


The illustrations. 

The illustrations were inspired by teams working together to build a product or service. 
Each member has their abilities, and together they build the future. 
Ready makes the team's work much more consistent and organized.



The Concepts. 

All started with some sketches and the composition of the scenes. 
In this step I explored each character personality.






