CELLINK BIOPRINTER
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
3d animation 3d bioprinting biology bioprinter biotechnology cells heart liver motion design organ printing


The BIO X6 Bioprinter is the industry standard trusted by researchers, doctors, and industry professionals across the globe, revolutionizing fields such as tissue engineering, drug discovery, toxicity research, and enabling researchers to do more in 3D cell culture faster. 




STRATEGY: Focus on what the BioX 6 Bioprinter can make. Create a feeling of a new paradigm shift in medical research that is driven by Cellink’s Technology. Inspire researchers by showing the future of Bio-printing technology.



SOLUTION: Present the BioX 6 Bioprinter as a revolution in science and medicine. Showcase the incredible Bio-printing process is on a cellular level. Visualize the technological innovations that are possible with Bio-printing technology.



PROCESS





THANKS FOR WATCHING
