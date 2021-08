Nowadays everything is exchangeable and there’s a risk that everything looks the same when using various mock-up’s. With this project i wanted to visualize this process manually and represent a countermovement.





By hand, the poster was hung over various posters to visualize the interchangeable. In a short video, the message is once again illustrated.





The interchangeable is obvious to everyone, but if you are familiar with the term mock-up, you can draw even more conclusions.