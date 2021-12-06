TED Countdown

We developed the branding & campaign for TED’s Countdown event & initiative to halve emissions in ten years. With a globally streamed launch in October 2020, the summit’s mission is to bring the greatest thinkers from all over the world together to work towards a single goal — to turn the tide on climate in 10 years. We designed the branding, inspired by a flip clock to create a sense of urgency around how little time we have left to change climate change and prevent mass extinction.
People are used to drowning out climate change warnings. Every day, we are inundated with news from scientists, yet most of us don’t take action. In order to get people to pay attention, we created alarming and shocking messaging such
as “We give up" or "We love natural disasters anyway." Signed by TED, it's hard
to ignore.
After commanding peoples attention through the shock value of an organization like TED saying lines such as “we give up”, we then created messaging that inspired people to turn their fear into action, letting them know it isn’t too late, if
we act now.