PF DIN Max Variable: Simply Epic.





PF DIN Max re-imagined, re-modelled, re-designed, re-engineered, re-invented



Flashback to 2002 when Parachute® introduced the PF DIN Text type system which has become since one of the most functional, reliable, convenient and sophisticated DIN series. Based on the original standards, it was specifically designed to fit typographic requirements. With its vast array of weights, the extended language support and elaborate design, it was quoted by Publish magazine as being “an overkill series for complex corporate identity projects”.

But currently, the landscape of visual communication is changing with a fast pace. Right now, we have print in all different shapes and forms, digital platforms, physical backdrops, screens, wearables, all communicating

in a multiple space global environment.

This new release redefines DIN in order to handle the demands of modern technology. DIN Max is a brand new variable type system completely re-designed and re-imagined from the ground up with 3 design axes . Expanding the utility of DIN Max we introduce a number of new novelties . Two additional widths , Extra Compressed and Wide, were added at both ends of the design spectrum, with the very narrow widths to be well suited for display use, whereas the wide version is equally comfortable for display and text use. Furthermore, DIN Max comes now with cleaner shapes and higher legibility even at small sizes whilst its robust strokes and revised spacing makes the new version much more readable. At the same time, its expressive character is retained by adopting alternates which respond automatically to variations in width and weight and preserve the rhythm of the design . DIN Max features a palette of 100 weights (including a variable font file with unlimited variations) and language support for Latin, Greek and Cyrillic. Finally, DIN Max is powered in every variation by 303 symbols for packaging, environmental graphics, signage, transportation, computing, fabric care.