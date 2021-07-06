Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
HTS Dynamics
by north™
HTS Dynamics
Shaping the Norwegian Industrial Adventure
HTS Dynamics (formerly HTS maskinteknikk) has forty years of experience delivering critical machining and welding services to the subsea technology industries most demanding customers. When changing their name and focusing on Industry 4.0 manufacturing, HTS Dynamics commissioned by north™ to develop a new identity for the company, highlighting their position as a frontrunner in cloud connected, automated manufacturing and dedication to sustainable production.

We built the identity around a bespoke logotype inspired by the precision and details seen in all their work. Combined with a dynamic pattern that interprets precision milling of advanced materials done by robotics, timeless typography, a color palette that fusions industry and the deep sea and brand photography by Kimm Saatvedt that highlights the interaction between people and technology, the new identity underpins HTS Dynamics mission: Shaping the Norwegian industrial adventure through people, planet & technology.


Brand photography: Kimm Saatvedt
HTSD Website: htsdynamics.no
