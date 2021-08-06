Tomorrow’s garment today
This may look like something from a sci-fi movie, but it is not. It is very real. Denim manufacturer Azgard9 has developed a sustainable garment that produces Oxygen,
in what is seen by the brand as the “garment of the future”.
The garment, that is in reality a poncho [CO2AT], was produced as part of Azgard9’s recent repositioning “Future Before Fashion”, focused on the development of products
and solutions with low impact on the environment. Developed in partnership with Post Carbon Lab, in London, the CO2AT is a living being. Its hoodie is treated with microbial pigmentation, so actually behaving like a plant by using photosynthetic microorganisms
– a process by which plants take in carbon dioxide and turn it into glucose and oxygen.
Therefore, during its life cycle it releases oxygen, improving the immediate environment of the wearer, due to its living cells coating. It is ‘carbon negative’ while, as a living piece that is kept as such, it will continue to make photosynthesis, producing oxygen and, thus, eventually compensating for the CO2 generated during the production of the remaining fabric, as it produces approximately the same amount of O2 as an oak tree.
Innovation is the way. Mainstream sustainability is the destination.
The leading Pakistani denim producer Azgard9 has put in place this highly innovative and challenging fashion project which aspires to realize what the future of fashion might actually look like with a piece of clothing that is capable of having the same impact on the environment as a plant.
“While brands are thinking about their next collection, we have been thinking about collections of and for the future. In fact, about what garments may look like fifty years from now. So, we actually produced what could be part of every brand’s collection in 2043. We were tired of thinking about how we could change the “Future of Fashion” for the better and decided to actually do something about it.”,explains Ahmed Shaikh, Azgard9’s CEO.
That is how this CO2AT was born: a laboratory piece designed and created to show Azgard9’s retail network how the fashion industry can start having more than a voice
in the effort for greater sustainability and to start actually doing something about it.
While Azgard9 has materialised an idea from the future, the goal is now to turn it into
a mainstream concept. Serving as a wearable manifesto for the fashion world, this living garment is being shared with the retailer’s global network, that goes from large fashion groups like LVMH, to the biggest fast fashion brands like ZARA.
True to the belief that the planet belongs to everyone, Azgard9 wants its idea of sustainability to be accessible to everyone. An idea of Mainstream Sustainability that materializes the motto “Future Before Fashion” has been created to propel people
to act now.
Client: Azgard9
Agency: This is Pacifica + Stream and Tough Guy
Creative Direction: Filipe Mesquita & Miguel Durão
Strategy: João Ribeiro & Nicolas Grassi
Design: Filipe Mesquita, Pedro Serrão, Pedro Mesquita, Luís Cepa
Project Management: Ana Fernandes
Brand Direction: Bernardo Lago Cruz
Videocase: Vladimiro Leopoldo
Director of Photography: João Castela
Music & Sound Design: Nuno Craveiro
Video Interviews: Ahmed Sheikh (Azgard9 CEO), Dian-Jen Lin (Post Carbon Lab R&D)
London Footage: Louis Hollis
Pakistan Footage: Hassan Bakhtiar Mirza, Yogi Studios
Sound Mix: Guel
3D film: @looooooch.kb
3D render:@looooooch.kb
In Studio Photographer: Nuno Moreira
Creative Direction and Photography: Frederico Martins
Video and Editing: Raul Sousa
Drone Videographers: Óscar Ribeiro & Liliana Pina
Image Assistants: Pedro Sá, João Ferreira & Marina Rosillo @ Lalaland Studios
Gaffers: STP Audiovisuais
Grooming: Patrícia Lima
Models: Maria Miguel @ Central Models & Paulo Spencer @ Face Models
Production: Diogo Oliveira @ Lalaland Studios
Retouching: José Paulo Reis @ Lalaland Studios
Photosynthetic R&D: PostCarbonLab (Dian-Jen Lin + Hannes Hulstaert)
CO2AT Production: Toptuxedo (Isaac Gomes, António Costa)
Fabric: LMA (Luís Dias)
Labels and transfers: Heliotextil (Miguel Pacheco, Conceição Teixeira, Ana Bulhosa)
