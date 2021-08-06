“While brands are thinking about their next collection, we have been thinking about collections of and for the future. In fact, about what garments may look like fifty years from now. So, we actually produced what could be part of every brand’s collection in 2043. We were tired of thinking about how we could change the “Future of Fashion” for the better and decided to actually do something about it.”

,explains Ahmed Shaikh, Azgard9 ’s CEO.