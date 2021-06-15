Hype&Hyper magazine branding / 2021









I was commissioned to work for Hype&Hyper new visual identity and printed magazine design. HYPE&HYPER is a design and lifestyle magazine covering innovation, urban life and creative ecosystems across Central and Eastern Europe.





Eszter Sarah I made a san serif logotype with a nice '&H' ligature. I inspired by retro photos and interiors, Central and Eastern European design, that's why the whole identity based on pastel and vivid colors. I really enjoyed working on funny illustrations and colorful custom types. Thanks to the HYPE&HYPER design team for their support ( László Bárdos thanks for animated my illustrations) and Júlia Bethlen (layout editor) for working together. Thanks to my wifefor the beautiful campaign photos, and thanks to Gergely Fáy, (owner of HYPE&HYPER) for the trust.











