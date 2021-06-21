Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Fashion Illustration "THE MUSE" Collection Vol.01
SEUNGWON HONG
Behance.net
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
Fashion Illustration "THE MUSE"  Collection Vol.01  
No. 01 - No. 10
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry. 

 The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks. They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer. 
 ​​​​​​​
The Muse No.01 @winnie 
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.02 Chiara Ferragni @chiaraferragni  
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.03 Gabby Westbrook-Patrick @gabbywestbrook
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
the muse No.04 @sashakichigina
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.05 Sonia 
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.06 Stepura 
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
 The Muse No.07 @gigihadid Gigi Hadid
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.08 @gigihadid Gigi Hadid
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.09 @gigihadid 
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
The Muse No.10 - Kjore Project
digitalpainting fashionillustration gentlemen impressionism mensfashion painting rough Sartorial seungwonhong Style
Fashion Illustration "THE MUSE" Collection Vol.01
43
151
5
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    SEUNGWON HONG Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Fashion Illustration "THE MUSE" Collection Vol.01

    43
    151
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives