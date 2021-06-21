Fashion Illustration "THE MUSE" Collection Vol.01
No. 01 - No. 10
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks. They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.
The Muse No.01 @winnie
The Muse No.02 Chiara Ferragni @chiaraferragni
The Muse No.03 Gabby Westbrook-Patrick @gabbywestbrook
the muse No.04 @sashakichigina
The Muse No.05 Sonia
The Muse No.06 Stepura
The Muse No.07 @gigihadid Gigi Hadid
The Muse No.08 @gigihadid Gigi Hadid
The Muse No.09 @gigihadid
The Muse No.10 - Kjore Project
maestrohsw@gmail.com