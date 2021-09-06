Chill Beats Records Art Vol.2

Cover Illustrations for Chill Beats Records and the various music artists in collaboration
Saï T, Hoffy Beats - Mindfulness
NOGYMX - Marauders
Bequem - Almost Spring
Saï T, Inownlove - Overseas
l'Outlander - The Other Side
Kayou. - Childhood Dreams
coldbrew - Backyard Gardens
Rudy Raw, Sátyr - Coca Leaf
Otaam, Tonion - Lush Space
Board-Man - Moonlit Nights
Ameba - Stay
Cosmonkey - Leaves
Teo, Cloud Break - Day Drifting
Just Steezy Things - Cloud Curtain
l'Outlander - Tyul
l'Outlander, Novvel - Mountain Café
Simber, Tibeauthetraveler - Eternal Sunshine
Teo - Magnolia
Worldtraveller, Otaam - Mango Tree
Shierro & 7&Nine - Like In The Movies
Shierro & Yestalgia - Chill Villle
Refeeld, another silent weekend - Kiddish
Twotrees - Oxygen