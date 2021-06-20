Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Kuhle
Luciano Cian
afro art beauty Brazil digital Fashion FINEART portrait print
Kuhle means "great" in Zulu. And the Zulu language is one of the 11 official languages ​​of South Africa, being spoken mainly in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, not only by the population of ethnic Zulu but also by a large part of the population of Asian and European origin residing in that province. This series, like the others, talks about the miscegenation of races and peoples, with diversity as the central focus.

Drawing: digital - giclée print
Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm (certificate)
Copies: 10 hand-signed by artist and numbered in front (certificate of authenticity / holographic stamp)
