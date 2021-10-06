



Draped Stone







Though our Earth has had access to a variety of tools and materials to work with over billions of years, the erosion of sandstone seems to be the ideal choice for dynamic, strange, and mesmerizing sculpture.





Draped Stone depicts such negative structures. The ghostly white Entrada Sandstone, formed between 180 and 140 million years ago, can form hoodoos, or towers, carved by ages of erosion with a protective, less erodible rock on top. These hoodoos have lost their protective caps, but are still less eroded than their surroundings.







I am taken with the textile like qualities of this rock. It is almost as if fabric were draped over boulders to protect them from the elements. In another way, the rocks appear almost comically similar to a stereotypical ghost costume, needing only eyes to complete the ensemble. It is a strange thing for something so opposite to fabric to take on any sort of cloth-like appearance, yet here we are met with a most bizarre sort of muslin almost asking us to look underneath.





