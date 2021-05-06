Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
13 Crestwood Drive
Fase Studio
13 Crestwood Drive is a luxury residential project located on the boundary line between Barrie and Oro-Medonte in Barrie’s coveted North Shore neighbourhood. The home is situated on a sloping hillside with mature hardwood trees overlooking the northern shore of Kempenfelt Bay.

We worked together with the Jorg team to find the graphic language that best suited the architectural conception of the residence. The logo makes a nod to the way in which the house adapts its form to the hillside on which it is built.

Visit the website at 13crestwood.com




Development: CLN DEvelopment
Architecture: Ancerl Studio
Renders and marketing: Jorg


