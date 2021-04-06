Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Series films we directed for Gopuff, were an unexpected cloud appear anytime anywhere.
CREDITS:

Director: Mathery
Director of Photography: Thais Català
Production Designer: David Diez
Stylist: Ana Murillas
MUA: Rafit Noy
Producer: Petra Ahman
Produced by 1stAveMachine and Oxígeno
Editor: Julie Snider 
Sound: newmathmusic 
color and VFX: carbonvfx
Published:

    Published:

