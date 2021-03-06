Placard Project is an initiative created by Gymnasium Design Office, that aims to celebrate and benefit a cultural institution that has been positively impacting the community. Through design we hope to strengthen and create new relationships in disconnected times and inspire creativity.





This series partnered with the Grade II listed independent Rio Cinema, located in the thriving heart of Dalston, East London. In which we were invited to take inspiration from an element of the cinema's rich history, and design design a celebratory poster to be sold online with all proceeds going to support the Rio Cinema, a not-for-profit organisation.