Blanc! N.12

Identity for Blanc!‘s 12th edition, a festival that fosters design culture with a very festive approach. This edition identity is inspired by kid's construction games, embracing the festival's didactic goals.
The "BLANC!" characters are made out of several modules that interact with the festival content, creating a flexible typographic language. Through the chromatic and typographic diversity we tackled the festival's joyful spirit.
Moreover, this 2020 edition was 100% online, therefore all the applications were digital; From social media assets to the audiovisual transmissions (streamings) of the event.
Creative Direction & Graphic Design by Pràctica
Motion Design by Gimmewings
Music for titles by Facundo Capece
Website Code by Iago Barreiro