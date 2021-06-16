10 Design | Wide Horizon Clubhouse

10 Design has completed the new Wide Horizon Clubhouse in Chongqing, China.
Inspired by the natural mountains and lush topography of the immediate Chongqing context, the building sits proudly on the top of a hill like a sculpture with its lower levels cascading down the hillside.
Barry Shapiro, Asia Managing Partner, comments:
“We are delighted to see that our design for the Wide Horizon Clubhouse has come to fruition. The new clubhouse has become not only a new symbol of a wider development but also a new icon in Chongqing. Its strong, dynamic forms and materials have helped to make the building an object of art itself, in addition to the exhibitions within. “
The clubhouse, a circa 9,000sqm building spread across 5 floors, is located on a steeply sloped hillside adjacent to the main entrance of a new residential development. The clubhouse will act as a main gateway into the new development and was designed as a dynamic pairing with a future office tower adjacent to the site.
Designed as a space to host community events and social gatherings, the clubhouse is organised around a multi-storey grand atrium that opens up towards the residential scheme. This large, light filled atrium links all main functions together and serves as a reception and exhibition hall. The lower levels provide leisure and wellness amenities including an indoor pool, gym, and children’s play areas. All spaces have direct connection to external terraces to provide views and access to the surrounding landscape.
The exterior of the main building is designed with unique forms and materials. Sitting on top of the hill, the three-storey glass volume is wrapped with a lightweight, screened façade. The screened façade is comprised of angled and perforated metal plates to capture and reflect light, creating a sense of wave-like movement. These plates are attached to the main structure through a lightweight steel skeletal framework that helps frame views and balances a sense of openness versus privacy.
Underneath the main sculptural metal and glass volume, a series of solid aluminum terraces step down the hillside to create a strong base for the main volume. These terraces are designed to ground the building and create a strong relationship to the natural landscape. The terraces also allow the interior spaces within to open up towards the amazing views of the surrounding river valley.
