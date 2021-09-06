Stamatis Laskos 2021 ©

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Selfportrait 
Oil on canvas/ 110x80cm/ 2021
Losing the last rights
Oil on canvas/ 200x120 cm/ 2021
Losing the last rights
In progress
Detail processing in Adobe Ps
Detail processing in Adobe Ps
  
Under the table
Oil on canvas/ 150x150cm/ 2021
Under the table
Detailed photos
Golden hour 
Draft on paper
Golden hour
Oil on Canvas/ 180x120cm/ 2021
Cretan
Draft on Paper
Cretan 
Oil on canvas/ 1880 x1120 cm/ 2020
Selfportrait
Oil on canvas/ 110 x 80 cm/2021 
Selfportrait
Oil on paper/A4 /2021
    
The crazy man
Charchoal on canvas/ 110x80cm/ 2021
The crazy man
Processing in Adobe Ps
Cicada
study/ pen,charcoal/ A3/ 2021


12os Pithikos
Portrait on paper/ pencil/ A3/ 2021
    
Void project, USA
Home mural fest/short video/ 2020
''Με ζέν''
Wallpainting/ Volos/ 2021

''Με ζέν"
Three (3) detailed photos

''Red nose''
Wallpainting/ Volos/ 2020
                                                     
