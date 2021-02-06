Children's Day - ''SEE ME"

Children's Day

The photo exhibition is held on the occasion of Children's Day and aims to draw attention to children from vulnerable categories who grow up in boarding schools, as well as to remind the public of the importance of adoption.

The slogan of the project: "Look into my reality, rejecting stereotypes and fears of society."

According to statistics, there are about 60,000 children in Ukraine who live in boarding schools and have a low chance of getting a quality education, building a family, a career and living a normal happy life. Due to stereotypes, condemnation of society, lack of love and support - these children are not able to have a happy childhood and a good future.

The community of the Native Charitable Foundation is convinced that every child should have a family, live in love and prosperity, regardless of life circumstances. It is not necessary to turn a blind eye to the real number of children living in boarding schools every day.

The mission of the exhibition "See Me" is to encourage the public to support children from institutional institutions, despite stereotypes, prejudices, fears, as well as to remind about the importance of adopting children growing up without relatives.

