Children's Day - ''SEE ME"

Children's Day
The photo exhibition is held on the occasion of Children's Day and aims to draw attention to children from vulnerable categories who grow up in boarding schools, as well as to remind the public of the importance of adoption.
The slogan of the project: "Look into my reality, rejecting stereotypes and fears of society."
According to statistics, there are about 60,000 children in Ukraine who live in boarding schools and have a low chance of getting a quality education, building a family, a career and living a normal happy life. Due to stereotypes, condemnation of society, lack of love and support - these children are not able to have a happy childhood and a good future.
The community of the Native Charitable Foundation is convinced that every child should have a family, live in love and prosperity, regardless of life circumstances. It is not necessary to turn a blind eye to the real number of children living in boarding schools every day.
The mission of the exhibition "See Me" is to encourage the public to support children from institutional institutions, despite stereotypes, prejudices, fears, as well as to remind about the importance of adopting children growing up without relatives.
The slogan of the project: "Look into my reality, rejecting stereotypes and fears of society."
According to statistics, there are about 60,000 children in Ukraine who live in boarding schools and have a low chance of getting a quality education, building a family, a career and living a normal happy life. Due to stereotypes, condemnation of society, lack of love and support - these children are not able to have a happy childhood and a good future.
The community of the Native Charitable Foundation is convinced that every child should have a family, live in love and prosperity, regardless of life circumstances. It is not necessary to turn a blind eye to the real number of children living in boarding schools every day.
The mission of the exhibition "See Me" is to encourage the public to support children from institutional institutions, despite stereotypes, prejudices, fears, as well as to remind about the importance of adopting children growing up without relatives.
Благодійний Фонд Рідні разом з фотографом Мартою Сирко створили спільний фотопроект «Побач мене»
Фотовиставка проводиться з нагоди Дня захисту дітей і має на меті привернути увагу до дітей з вразливих категорій, які зростають в інтернатних закладах, а також нагадати громадськості про важливість усиновлення.
Гасло проекту : «Зазирни в мою реальність, відкидаючи стереотипи та страхи суспільства».
За статистикою в Україні налічується близько 60 000 дітей, які проживають в інтернатних закладах і мають низькі шанси здобути якісну освіту, побудувати сім’ю, кар’єру та жити звичайним щасливим життям. Через стереотипи, осуд суспільства, нестачу любові та підтримки - ці діти не мають змоги мати щасливе дитинство та добре майбутнє.
Спільнота Благодійного фонду «Рідні» переконана, що кожна дитина повинна мати свою родину, жити в любові та благополуччі, незалежно від життєвих обставин. Не потрібно закривати очі на реальну цифру дітей, які проживають в інтернатах щодня.
Місія виставки «Побач мене» – заохотити громадськість підтримувати дітей з інституційних закладів, не зважаючи на стереотипи, упередження, страх, а також нагадати про важливість усиновлення дітей, що зростають без рідних.