Weak Vision Freaks
FOREAL® Studio
3D bortrait Character eyes eyewear faces glasses monster Shades Sunglasses
Weak Vision Freaks

For this self-initiated project we started out with character designs we initially created for a campaign for the german optician chain Abele-Optik. Our goal was to bring the nature of the glasses to life by pairing them with a figure that represents their purpose.

Later on we evolved them even further and picked up some of the concepts again, which got already rejected by the client along the process. We ended up with a variety of funny personalities.

