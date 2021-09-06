EDITORI is a select shop brand of DNO Ltd., which is created to provide

comfortable lifestyle

experiences to consumers. Communicating with

consumers, we analyze consumers’ needs and

select valuable brands in

audios, home furnishings, daily necessities, etc.

Consumers can not

only get satisfaction from purchasing goods but also be

inspired by our display and find ideas

about how to live. EDITORI is a cultural

venue where people gather for talk shows, classes and

exhibitions that spark