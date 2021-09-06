Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
EDITORI
Multiple Owners
EDITORI Branding



Overview
EDITORI is a select shop brand of DNO Ltd., which is created to provide comfortable lifestyle experiences to consumers. Communicating with consumers, we analyze consumers’ needs and select valuable brands in audios, home furnishings, daily necessities, etc. Consumers can not only get satisfaction from purchasing goods but also be inspired by our display and find ideas about how to live. EDITORI is a cultural venue where people gather for talk shows, classes and exhibitions that spark their interest.

Launch  2019          Client  EDITORI



Brand Wordmark
To show EDITORI’s brand identity, we reflected lively, communicative, 
service providing image to the wordmark.






Typeface
EDITORI's typeface, which is designed based on the motive of EDITORI wordmark, 
is applied to all materials to provide a consistent brand experience.





Graphic in use




Thanks for watching
To see the full case study, visit our website  ⟶  mmpx.kr
Want to work with us  ⟶  hello@mmpx.kr




EDITORI
