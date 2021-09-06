EDITORI Branding
Overview
EDITORI is a select shop brand of DNO Ltd., which is created to provide comfortable lifestyle experiences to consumers. Communicating with consumers, we analyze consumers’ needs and select valuable brands in audios, home furnishings, daily necessities, etc. Consumers can not only get satisfaction from purchasing goods but also be inspired by our display and find ideas about how to live. EDITORI is a cultural venue where people gather for talk shows, classes and exhibitions that spark their interest.
Launch 2019 Client EDITORI
Brand Wordmark
To show EDITORI’s brand identity, we reflected lively, communicative,
service providing image to the wordmark.
Typeface
EDITORI's typeface, which is designed based on the motive of EDITORI wordmark,
is applied to all materials to provide a consistent brand experience.
Graphic in use
