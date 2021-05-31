Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
BRANCALONIA - THE SPAGHETTI FANTASY RPG
Lorenzo Nuti
Brancalonia is the all-Italian setting for the 5th Edition of the most famous role-playing game of all time.  Set in a “back-to-front” version of Medieval Italy, this unheroic, picaresque and roguish world quotes, collects, and mixes references from contemporary Italian fiction and over a hundred works of Italian fantasy tradition, pop culture, and collective imagery.

Last year I worked on many illustrations for this project born on Kickstarter by Acheron Books team and and becomed reality thanks all the supporters.

It was fun to work on a spaghetti-fantasy.
Core book naked cover
Expansion book naked cover
Dungeon Master's screen
Characters 
Creatures
Scenes
