BRANCALONIA - THE SPAGHETTI FANTASY RPG

Brancalonia is the all-Italian setting for the 5th Edition of the most famous role-playing game of all time. Set in a “back-to-front” version of Medieval Italy, this unheroic, picaresque and roguish world quotes, collects, and mixes references from contemporary Italian fiction and over a hundred works of Italian fantasy tradition, pop culture, and collective imagery.





Last year I worked on many illustrations for this project born on Kickstarter by Acheron Books team and and becomed reality thanks all the supporters.





It was fun to work on a spaghetti-fantasy.