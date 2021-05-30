Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
STUFF X BLOOM BLOOM FLEUR | FAST OR FOREVER ？
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

FAST
or
FOREVER
?


all about TIME & LIFE

The first synthetic plastic was invented in 1907, and it was widely used in the 1940s and 1950s. The development of industry promotes the "fast food culture" to gradually penetrate into all aspects of life. The popularity of plastics has brought convenience and various colors to people's lives. People use plastics, cans, and other seemingly "quick" methods to preserve food. The harm of hard-to-degrade plastics to the environment will eventually cause us to suffer. Is it really worth the price paid for "eternity" in exchange for "short" shortcuts?

art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
art bloombloomfleur CL. LO floral art flower Hong Kong Photography shanghai stilllife Stuff studio
STUFF X BLOOM BLOOM FLEUR | FAST OR FOREVER ？
39
143
5
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    CL. LO Central, Hong Kong SAR of China
    user's avatar
    VANESSA 玩泥沙 Shanghai, China

    STUFF X BLOOM BLOOM FLEUR | FAST OR FOREVER ？

    39
    143
    5
    Published:

    Creative Fields