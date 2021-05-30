STUFF X BLOOM BLOOM FLEUR | FAST OR FOREVER ？





FAST

or

FOREVER

?









all about TIME & LIFE





The first synthetic plastic was invented in 1907, and it was widely used in the 1940s and 1950s. The development of industry promotes the "fast food culture" to gradually penetrate into all aspects of life. The popularity of plastics has brought convenience and various colors to people's lives. People use plastics, cans, and other seemingly "quick" methods to preserve food. The harm of hard-to-degrade plastics to the environment will eventually cause us to suffer. Is it really worth the price paid for "eternity" in exchange for "short" shortcuts?



